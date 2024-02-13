Singapore shares rise at Tuesday’s open; STI up 0.3%

SINGAPORE shares rose at the opening bell on Tuesday (Feb 13) morning, following overnight gains in global markets.

The Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.3 per cent or 7.78 points to 3,146.08 as at 9.01 am. Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 80 to 47 after 41.2 million securities worth S$55.5 million changed hands.

Seatrium was the most heavily traded counter by volume, trading flat at S$0.087 after 7.7 million securities were transacted.

Other companies that were briskly traded included Thai Beverage, which also traded flat at S$0.495, as well as Singtel which fell 0.9 per cent or S$0.02 to S$2.32.

Local banks all gained at the open. DBS rose 0.3 per cent or S$0.09 to S$32.63. OCBC gained 0.2 per cent or S$0.02 to S$12.97, and UOB rose 0.8 per cent or S$0.23 to S$28.37.

Over on Wall Street, indices ended mixed as markets awaited key inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s next rate policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 0.3 per cent higher at 38,797.38, a new all-time record. The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.1 per cent to 5,021.84, edging down from a record, and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.3 per cent to 14,942.55.

In Europe, shares rose on Monday tracking the strong rally in the US market while investors awaited the US’ consumer price index report and eurozone’s economic data this week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 ended 0.5 per cent higher at 487.46, inching closer to the two-year highs it hit earlier this month.