Singapore shares up ahead of Fed meeting

A QUIET Singapore stock market rose slightly on Monday as investors began to turn their eyes towards the US Federal Reserve's mid-week policy meeting.
The Straits Times (STI) joined other Asian benchmarks on higher ground, adding 12.78 points or 0.4 per cent to close at 3,212.96.
