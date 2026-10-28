Singapore stocks end flattish even as local banks gain; STI up 0.02%

Across the broader market, gainers outnumber losers 332 to 219

DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with a volume of three million shares and a value of S$219.5 million. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended flattish on Wednesday (Oct 28).

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) inched up just 0.02 per cent or 0.88 point to finish at 5,397.91.

Sats led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.2 per cent or S$0.08 to S$3.70.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Mapletree Industrial Trust , which fell 2.8 per cent or S$0.05 to S$1.74.

It reported on Tuesday distribution per unit of S$0.0297 for its second quarter ended Sep 30, some 6.6 per cent lower than the S$0.0318 for the corresponding quarter last year.

The three local banks ended higher. DBS gained 0.1 per cent or S$0.07 to end at S$73.99, OCBC rose 0.2 per cent or S$0.07 to S$29.03, and UOB was up 0.4 per cent or S$0.17 at S$41.54.

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Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, UltraGreen.ai was the top gainer, rising 7.6 per cent or US$0.04 to US$0.565, while CapitaLand China Trust was the biggest decliner, falling 2.5 per cent or S$0.015 to S$0.59.

Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 332 to 219, after 1.1 billion securities worth S$1.4 billion changed hands.

Addvalue Tech was the most actively traded stock with 75.9 million shares changing hands. DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with a volume of three million shares and a value of S$219.5 million.

Key regional indices were positive. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.2 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was up 6.6 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 0.1 per cent.

This article has been written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter