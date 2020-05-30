Singapore stocks end Friday on a mixed note

Get our introductory offer at only
SINGAPORE stocks ended the holiday-shortened week on a mixed note, amid concerns about US-China tensions and optimism about the lifting of Covid-19 lockdowns.
The benchmark Straits Times Index opened softer on Friday but edged higher through the day. It closed 2,510.75, down 4.49 points...
