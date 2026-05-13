Singapore stocks end higher despite Genting disappointment; STI up 1.2%

The Resorts World Sentosa operator falls 10.1% to close at S$0.62, after posting a 55% drop in Q1 net profit

Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 369 to 264 on May 13, after 2.4 billion securities worth S$2.7 billion changed hands. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Wednesday (May 13).

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 1.2 per cent or 57.96 points to finish at 5,003.96.

Wilmar International led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 3 per cent or S$0.11 to end at S$3.78.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Genting Singapore , falling 10.1 per cent or S$0.07 to close at S$0.62.

The decline came after the Resorts World Sentosa operator posted a 55 per cent drop in first-quarter net profit on lower gaming revenue.

The three local banks ended higher. DBS gained 1.4 per cent or S$0.80 to close the day at S$59.90, OCBC rose 2.5 per cent or S$0.56 to S$22.89, and UOB was up 0.6 per cent or S$0.24 at S$37.35.

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Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, UMS Integration was the top gainer, rising 10.4 per cent or S$0.27 to finish at S$2.87, while Yanlord Land was the top loser, falling 3.7 per cent or S$0.03 to end the session at S$0.785.

Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 369 to 264, after 2.4 billion securities worth S$2.7 billion changed hands.

Key regional indices were mixed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.2 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Kospi was up 2.6 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.2 per cent.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said: “Markets are not pricing reconciliation between Washington and Beijing. They are pricing the preservation of stable tension that allows capital flows and supply chains to continue functioning.”