The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore stocks end higher on Friday, bucking regional declines; STI up 0.1%

Seatrium leads the gainers on the blue-chip index

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Jul 24, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 357 to 219, after one billion securities worth S$1.7 billion changed hands.
    • Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 357 to 219, after one billion securities worth S$1.7 billion changed hands. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Friday (Jul 24), with the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gaining 0.1 per cent or 6.58 points to finish at 5,588.34.

    Seatrium led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 1.4 per cent or S$0.03 to S$2.13.

    The worst performer among STI constituents was UOL , which fell 3.1 per cent or S$0.30 to S$9.40.

    The three local banks inched upwards. DBS gained 0.6 per cent or S$0.44 to end at S$73.94, OCBC rose 0.7 per cent or S$0.19 to S$29.09, and UOB was up 0.7 per cent or S$0.32 at S$43.32.

    Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, First Resources was the top gainer, rising 2.8 per cent or S$0.10 to S$3.68, while iFast was the biggest decliner, falling 3.1 per cent or S$0.30 to S$9.28.

    Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 357 to 219, after one billion securities worth S$1.7 billion changed hands.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Key regional indices were in the red. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 2.7 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 5.7 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.8 per cent.

    Barnabas Gan, group chief economist and head of market research at RHB Bank, noted: “The re-escalation of US-Iran tensions has pushed crude oil prices above the US$100 per barrel mark, reflecting a growing geopolitical risk premium and heightened market uncertainty.

    “Investors are once again shifting towards a more cautious stance amid geopolitical concerns and periodic sell-offs in AI-related equities.”

    Therefore, RHB advocates for “tactical overweight in safe-haven assets” and “a short-term underweight position in equities” in the next two to four weeks, “as risk appetite is likely to remain under pressure”.

    This article has been written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore StocksStraits Times Index

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    The hiring push comes as Singapore’s banks expand their wealth franchises across Asia.

    Singapore banks’ battle for wealth talent goes beyond private bankers

    Wu, the owner of car dealership Allmotoring.sg, is alleged to have carried out the offences from February 2019 to November 2024.

    Car dealer charged in S$1.1 million tax evasion case involving Porsches, Ferraris, Rolls-Royces

    Norris Road in Little India. An operator of unlicensed money remittance services for migrant workers was sentenced to jail recently.

    A ‘shadow bank’ hiding in Singapore’s Little India casts light on financial services gap

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More