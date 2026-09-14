Singapore stocks end higher on Monday amid mixed regional showing; STI up 0.4%

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding is the biggest gainer on the benchmark index, rising 2.6% to S$5.11

Across the broader market, losers outnumber gainers 312 to 235, after 1.1 billion securities valued at S$1.9 billion are transacted. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Monday (Sep 14) amid a mixed showing by markets in the wider Asian region.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 0.4 per cent or 22.09 points to finish at 5,718.02. Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 312 to 235, after 1.1 billion securities valued at S$1.9 billion were transacted.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.6 per cent or S$0.13 to S$5.11.

The worst performer among STI constituents was the Singapore Exchange , which closed at S$22.91, down 5.7 per cent or S$1.39.

The three local banks were all up at Monday’s close. DBS was up 0.9 per cent or S$0.66 at S$77.66, and OCBC closed 0.8 per cent or S$0.25 higher at S$31.85. UOB advanced by 2.6 per cent or S$1.07 to reach S$42.33.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, First Resources was the top gainer, rising 7.2 per cent or S$0.31 to S$4.63, while AEM was the biggest decliner, falling 5.7 per cent or S$0.55 to S$9.18.

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Key regional indices were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.5 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 0.7 per cent. Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.8 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi was down 3.3 per cent.

Norbert Rucker, head of economics and next generation research at Julius Baer, said the attack and closure of the Saudi East-West pipeline “rattle the oil market” and keep prices “well supported” for the time being.

“The event raises the uncertainty levels surrounding the supply trends and price paths for the coming days and weeks,” he said in a note.

Brent crude oil futures were trading at US$107 per barrel as at Monday evening in Asia.

The analyst has lifted his view on oil to “neutral” from “cautious”, due to the more limited visibility and greater range of possible outcomes at this juncture.

“The key questions centre (on) the seriousness of the damage, the duration of the required repair work, and the volumes lost for the market,” he added.

This article has been written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter