Singapore stocks extend last week's decline, STI down 0.6%

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SINGAPORE'S benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) slipped on Monday, extending last week's decline to finish at 2,973.65, down 0.6 per cent or 17.88 points.
CapitaLand was the worst performer on the STI, falling S$0.13 or 3.8 per cent to S$3.27, with the counter among the most heavily...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes