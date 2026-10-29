Singapore stocks fall amid mixed regional showing; STI down 0.03%

Ultragreen.AI is the biggest decliner on iEdge Singapore, falling 15.9% to US$0.475

The three local banks ended mixed on Thursday. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Thursday (Oct 29) amid mixed regional showing.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.03 per cent or 1.9 points to finish at 5,396.03.

Genting Singapore led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 1.7 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.60.

The worst performer among STI constituents was Wilmar International , which fell 4.9 per cent or S$0.16 to S$3.11. This drop extended a months-long decline, as the company faced an Indonesian police investigation into plantation fires and reported weaker underlying third-quarter earnings.

The three local banks ended mixed on Thursday. OCBC rose 1.1 per cent or S$0.31 to S$29.34, while DBS finished 0.3 per cent or S$0.19 lower at S$73.80 and UOB ended 0.1 per cent or S$0.04 lower at S$41.50.

Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Top Glove was the top gainer, rising 3.3 per cent or S$0.01 to S$0.315. UltraGreen.ai was the biggest decliner, falling 15.9 per cent or US$0.09 to US$0.475, after the company announced it expects its FY2026 revenue to fall short of guidance.

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Across the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 304 to 250, after 1.1 billion securities worth S$1.8 billion changed hands.

Salt Investments was the most actively traded stock with 67.3 million shares changing hands. DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with a volume of 3.6 million shares and a value of S$262.5 million.

Key regional indices were mixed. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.6 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.2 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.2 per cent.

This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter