The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore stocks fall, bucking regional trend; STI down 0.8%

ST Engineering is the worst performer among constituents of the blue-chip index

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Fri, Jul 31, 2026 · 05:59 PM
    • Across the broader market, gainers outnumber losers 306 to 242.
    • Across the broader market, gainers outnumber losers 306 to 242. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Friday (Jul 31), even as key regional indices ended higher.

    The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.8 per cent or 45.08 points to finish at 5,628.50.

    DFI Retail Group led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 5.6 per cent or US$0.21 to US$3.95.

    The worst performer among STI constituents was ST Engineering , which fell 5.4 per cent or S$0.58 to S$10.08.

    The three local banks ended mixed on Friday. OCBC rose 0.1 per cent or S$0.03 to S$29.13, while DBS fell 1.1 per cent or S$0.83 to S$74.02 and UOB ended 1.1 per cent or S$0.48 lower at S$43.40.

    Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, AEM was the top gainer, rising 8.9 per cent or S$0.67 to S$8.24. Top Glove was the index’s biggest decliner, falling 2.4 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.205.

    Asean Intelligence

    Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia

    Get the free report

    Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 306 to 242, after 1.2 billion securities worth S$2.6 billion changed hands.

    Elsewhere in the region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.1 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 4 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was up 17.9 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 0.3 per cent.

    In commodities, Masanori Odaka, vice-president for gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) research at Rystad Energy, said that markets are “pricing in peace”.

    “Easing tensions between the US, Israel and Iran are pulling gas prices down, though tight Gulf LNG supply is keeping a lid on how low they go,” he said.

    He added that a Trump-Netanyahu meeting, a pause in US-Iran strikes and renewed diplomatic engagement have “lifted hopes that ceasefire talks could resume”.

    “The lower geopolitical risk premium has pulled European and Asian gas prices down, but tight Middle Eastern LNG supply is keeping the decline in check.”

    This article has been written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Straits Times IndexSingapore Stocks

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Online shopping has brought convenience and incredible range into the living room, allowing suppliers and brands to bypass department stores.

    From Yaohan and Galeries to Metro: The rise and fall of department stores in Singapore

    Affected customers’ other existing relationships with StanChart, including deposit accounts, wealth products and insurance policies, will be unchanged.

    StanChart to transfer part of credit card, personal loan clients to Trust Bank

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More