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Singapore stocks fall on Monday; STI down 0.2%

Sats leads the gainers on the blue-chip index

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Published Mon, Sep 7, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • Across the broader market on Sep 7, gainers outnumbered losers 263 to 258, after 1.3 billion securities worth S$1.6 billion changed hands.
    • Across the broader market on Sep 7, gainers outnumbered losers 263 to 258, after 1.3 billion securities worth S$1.6 billion changed hands. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended lower on Monday (Sep 7).

    The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.2 per cent or 9.68 points to finish at 5,792.28.

    Sats led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 2.3 per cent or S$0.09 to S$3.97.

    The worst performer among STI constituents was DFI Retail Group , which fell 1.4 per cent or US$0.05 to US$3.57.

    The local banks all ended lower. DBS lost 0.2 per cent or S$0.18 to close at S$78.47, OCBC fell 1.2 per cent or S$0.39 to S$31.88, and UOB was down 0.6 per cent or S$0.26 at S$41.75.

    Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Frencken Group was the top gainer, rising 4.3 per cent or S$0.10 to S$2.40, while Yangzijiang Financial was the biggest decliner, falling 2.4 per cent or S$0.005 to S$0.20.

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    Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 263 to 258, after 1.3 billion securities worth S$1.6 billion changed hands.

    Addvalue Tech was the most actively traded stock, with 157.6 million shares changing hands.

    DBS was the most actively traded stock in terms of value, with a volume of 2.5 million shares worth S$195 million.

    Key regional indices mostly ended higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.9 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was up 4.6 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI advanced 0.4 per cent.

    On Monday, CGS International analysts said: “Global markets ended the week largely unchanged, but beneath the surface the macro environment became more challenging, as Brent crude surged to US$96 a barrel and US Treasury yields climbed following stronger-than-expected payroll data, reviving concerns of another US Federal Reserve rate hike.

    “While artificial intelligence-related earnings and semiconductor resilience continue to support equities, higher oil prices, rising yields and renewed tightening risks are shifting investor focus away from valuation expansion towards earnings visibility, cash-flow generation and pricing power.”

    This article was written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter

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