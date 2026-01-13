Singapore stocks ride Asian wave amid US ‘self-sabotage’; STI up 0.9%

Nikkei 225, Kospi, Hang Seng and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index all close higher

[SINGAPORE] Singapore shares ended higher on Tuesday (Jan 13), as investors flocked to Asian equities for the second straight day amid souring sentiment in the US.

The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 40.35 points or 0.9 per cent to 4,807.13.

Advancers outnumbered decliners 388 to 218 for the day, with 1.5 billion shares worth S$1.5 billion changing hands.

“The fact remains that the Trump administration’s attempts to undermine the US Federal Reserve’s independence – and eventually, credibility – may be one of the most spectacular acts of self-sabotage,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of macro research for Asia ex-Japan at Mizuho Securities in Singapore.

The way Varathan sees it, the serving of grand jury subpoenas by the US Department of Justice on Fed chair Jerome Powell – suggesting criminal investigations – “prompted adverse ‘Sell America’ trades, undermining the US dollar and US Treasuries”.

The top performer on Singapore’s blue-chip index was Keppel, which rose 3.1 per cent or S$0.33 to S$10.83.

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding also showed strong gains, climbing 2.5 per cent or S$0.09 to S$3.74.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the biggest loser on the STI for the second consecutive day – slipping another 0.6 per cent or US$0.45 to close at US$73.43.

The trio of local banks all ended higher on Tuesday. DBS climbed 1 per cent or S$0.60 to S$58.47, UOB rose 0.3 per cent or S$0.10 to S$36.19, and OCBC jumped 1.1 per cent or S$0.22 to S$20.12.

Key Asian markets also closed higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 surged 3.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.9 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index gained 0.8 per cent.