Singapore stocks rise amid mixed Asian performance; STI up 0.3%

[SINGAPORE] The Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.3 per cent or 15.76 points to close at 4,849.10 on Friday (Jan 16), bringing the benchmark index up a total of 2.1 per cent for the week.

Across the wider Singapore market, advancers outnumbered decliners 307 to 261 on Friday, with 1.4 billion shares worth S$1.5 billion changing hands.

“Bullish sentiment was revived on Wall Street following a robust earnings report from Taiwan Semi, which bolstered optimism about artificial intelligence,” said Interactive Brokers senior economist Jose Torres.

He added that this, together with lower than expected unemployment claims in the US, “are quelling investor concerns about two of the most significant risks to markets this new year”.

The top performer on the STI was City Developments Ltd , which climbed 2.3 per cent or S$0.21 to S$9.16.

Sembcorp Industries was another top gainer on the blue-chip index, rising 2.3 per cent or S$0.14 to S$6.12.

The worst-performing counters on the index were Seatrium and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding , which fell 2.2 per cent each.

The trio of local banks all ended higher on Friday. DBS gained 0.4 per cent or S$0.23 to S$59.12, UOB rose 0.9 per cent or S$0.34 to S$36.74, and OCBC climbed 0.3 per cent or S$0.07 to S$20.44.

Meanwhile, the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index shed 0.3 per cent or 4.08 points to 1,488.94.

Key Asian markets ended mixed. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.9 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index each slipped 0.3 per cent. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index inched down 0.1 per cent.