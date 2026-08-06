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Singapore stocks rise on blue-chip gains; STI up 1%

Across the broader market, gainers trail losers 239 to 338, with 896.7 million securities worth S$2.1 billion traded

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Tessa Oh

Tessa Oh

Published Thu, Aug 6, 2026 · 06:50 PM
    • Across the broader market, gainers trailed losers 239 to 338 on Thursday (Aug 6), with 896.7 million securities worth S$2.1 billion having changed hands.
    • Across the broader market, gainers trailed losers 239 to 338 on Thursday (Aug 6), with 896.7 million securities worth S$2.1 billion having changed hands. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore stocks ended higher on Thursday (Aug 6).

    The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) gained 1 per cent or 57.62 points to finish at 5,638.99.

    DFI Retail Group led the gainers on Singapore’s blue-chip index, rising 3.7 per cent or US$0.14 to US$3.91.

    The worst performer among STI constituents was Mapletree Pan-Asia Commercial Trust , which fell 3 per cent or S$0.04 to S$1.29.

    The three local banks ended higher. DBS gained 2.1 per cent or S$1.53 to S$75.08, OCBC rose 2.4 per cent or S$0.70 to S$29.33, and UOB was up 1.2 per cent or S$0.52 at S$43.58.

    The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index gained 0.3 per cent or 4.67 points to 1,544.27.

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    Within the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, First Resources was the top gainer, rising 4.5 per cent or S$0.16 to S$3.75, while CDL Hospitality Trusts was the biggest decliner, falling 3.8 per cent or S$0.03 to S$0.76.

    Across the broader market, gainers trailed losers 239 to 338, after 896.7 million securities worth S$2.1 billion changed hands.

    Key regional indices were negative. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.5 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.9 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was down 4.6 per cent and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.6 per cent.

    OCBC executive director for wealth advisory Afdhal Rahman said: “The recent regional pullback reflects a broadening market rather than a loss of confidence, with capital rotating into less-loved sectors such as financials.

    ”While semiconductors and the artificial intelligence theme have taken a breather after a strong first half, sectors such as financials and healthcare have quietly stepped up.

    ”This points to a more constructive underlying picture than the recent tech-led headlines suggest.”

    This article has been written with the assistance of AI and reviewed by a reporter.

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