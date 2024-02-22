Singapore stocks rise on Thursday as regional indices gain, Nikkei 225 makes major rally

SINGAPORE stocks ended Thursday (Feb 22) in the black, tracking climbs in regional markets as Japan’s Nikkei 225 broke a bubble-era record.

The Straits Times Index (STI) inched up 0.2 per cent or 5.83 points to 3,222.94.

Across the broader market, gainers beat losers 326 to 219, as 1.4 billion securities worth S$1.5 billion changed hands.

Across the region, key indices finished mostly higher. South Korea’s Kospi Composite Index expanded 0.4 per cent, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong rose 1.5 per cent.

The Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index slid 0.5 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.2 per cent as it closed at 39,098.68. Earlier in the day, the blue-chip stocks index hit a peak of 39,156.97, beating the record of 38,957.44 set in Dec 29, 1989.

Back home, the STI was led by agribusiness Wilmar International, which climbed 4.6 per cent or S$0.15 to S$3.41.

The group reported a net profit of US$973.9 million for H2 FY2023 on Wednesday after market close, down 21.3 per cent from US$1.2 billion year on year; this was on the back of lower contribution from its feed and industrial products division as well as non-operating losses.

Sembcorp Industries extended losses by 2.7 per cent or S$0.15 to S$5.33 and ended at the bottom of the STI.

The second-biggest loser on the index was UOB, which declined 2.5 per cent or S$0.74 to S$28.50 after posting its fourth-quarter results.

The local bank’s net profit for the period gained 21.8 per cent to S$1.4 billion on higher net fee income and other non-interest income, but the gain was offset by a drop in net interest income.

Jefferies said UOB’s net interest income and net interest margin both missed consensus, but the overall result was “largely in line” with its preview.

The counters of its banking peers fared better on Thursday. OCBC rose 0.5 per cent or S$0.07 to S$13.45, while DBS was unchanged at S$33.95.