Singapore will do well to keep close eye on UK audit industry shakeup

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
BRITAIN'S parliament will launch an inquiry into the nation's scandal-hit auditing industry in the new year - a move that could result in sweeping changes to the way audits are carried out and the firms (namely, the Big Four) that predominantly perform them.
While changes to the auditing
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg