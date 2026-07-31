‘You’ve got to be there in the first place’: Why OCBC China’s CEO wants more Singaporeans to work overseas

Despite the Singapore government’s calls for more locals to garner experience abroad, not many have done so

Based in Shanghai, Ang Eng Siong’s experiences in China spanned roles across corporate banking and risk management, before he took on his current role in 2023. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Not many Singaporeans volunteer for overseas postings, especially to developing markets. But for OCBC China CEO Ang Eng Siong, taking that calculated leap became one of the defining decisions of his career.

Eleven years after signing up for what was meant to be a two-year stint in China, Ang remains one of only three Singaporeans based there.

Despite repeated calls from the Singapore government for more locals to gain overseas exposure, not many have done so.