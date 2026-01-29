Singapore’s AI growth lies in infrastructure: OCBC

OCBC Investment Research analysts name 10 SGX-listed companies that will do well amid the boom in AI

Analysts at OCBC Investment Research note that Sembcorp has 44% of market share of Singapore's data centre load of about 1.5 GW, making it the “leading power provider” to the data-centre sector. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] As the United States and China fight for dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) space through software solutions, Singapore is finding its own niche in the physical arena.

In a sector update, analysts at OCBC Investment Research have noted that the Republic’s investment is concentrated in building foundational infrastructure such as data centres and power providers.

“Unlike the US and China, Singapore’s AI growth is infrastructure led,” they said.