The Business Times
business-time-50

Singapore’s asset management ambitions face next test as industry seeks speed and clarity

Latest measures are welcomed but questions remain over eligibility, tax treatment and implementation

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Tan Nai Lun

Tan Nai Lun

Published Wed, Aug 26, 2026 · 05:31 PM
    • The effectiveness of the latest measures will depend on how quickly Singapore translates the broad proposals into practical rules.
    • The effectiveness of the latest measures will depend on how quickly Singapore translates the broad proposals into practical rules. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Greater clarity, speed and workable rules are among requests that industry players have in Singapore’s latest push to boost its asset management landscape, as they await crucial details on who qualifies and how the schemes work.

    The measures have been widely welcomed as a timely response to competing initiatives from Hong Kong. But observers said their effectiveness will ultimately depend on how quickly Singapore translates the broad proposals into practical rules.

    “The sooner the details are shared the better; certainty drives these decisions more than the headlines,” said Etelka Bogardi, partner at law firm Reed Smith.

    asset managementMonetary Authority of Singapore

    TRENDING NOW

    The real marketing for a hospital is the trust it builds and what is passed on by word of mouth, says Proud Patanavanich, assistant CEO at MedPark Hospital.

    MedPark’s assistant CEO runs a hospital where patients, physicians precede profits

    Nongfu Spring founder Zhong Shanshan warned during a CCTV interview that e-commerce is killing off emotional and spontaneous consumption

    E-commerce is killing ‘real’ commerce, says China’s beverage king Zhong Shanshan

    The Laos-China Railway links Vientiane to Boten on the Chinese border, and onwards to Kunming in Yunnan.

    Laos-China Railway picks up steam, but S-E Asian country struggles to capture gains  

    Semakau now houses the city-state’s offshore landfill. The first refinery operates in Bukom, and an airstrip is located on Pulau Sudong.

    NDR 2026: Singapore to create new Western island to support 'new generation of industries'

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More