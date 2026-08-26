Singapore’s asset management ambitions face next test as industry seeks speed and clarity
Latest measures are welcomed but questions remain over eligibility, tax treatment and implementation
- The effectiveness of the latest measures will depend on how quickly Singapore translates the broad proposals into practical rules. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] Greater clarity, speed and workable rules are among requests that industry players have in Singapore’s latest push to boost its asset management landscape, as they await crucial details on who qualifies and how the schemes work.
The measures have been widely welcomed as a timely response to competing initiatives from Hong Kong. But observers said their effectiveness will ultimately depend on how quickly Singapore translates the broad proposals into practical rules.
“The sooner the details are shared the better; certainty drives these decisions more than the headlines,” said Etelka Bogardi, partner at law firm Reed Smith.
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