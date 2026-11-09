The Business Times
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Singapore’s deep-tech startups tap China for scale, set sights on the US for higher margins

The challenge now lies in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape and staying true to their value proposition

Summarise

Benicia Tan

Published Mon, Nov 9, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Co-founders of Singapore startups (from left) Quikbot’s Alan Ng; Xnergy’s Tong Chin Fong; and Quantified Energy’s Khoo Yong Sheng.
    • Co-founders of Singapore startups (from left) Quikbot’s Alan Ng; Xnergy’s Tong Chin Fong; and Quantified Energy’s Khoo Yong Sheng. PHOTOS: BENICIA TAN, BT; QUIKBOT; QUANTIFIED ENERGY

    [SUZHOU/SHENZHEN] Singapore’s deep-tech startups are tapping China’s robust robotics and renewable energy ecosystems to scale their businesses, while setting their sights on the US to capture higher profit margins.  

    “We chose China... the most competitive market you can find in the world. And if we survive (there), we will survive anywhere,” said Tong Chin Fong, co-founder and CEO of Singapore startup Xnergy, which develops wireless charging infrastructure for robots. 

    To navigate the competition, Singapore companies need to identify their value proposition and determine whether it aligns with available business opportunities, said Kow Juan Tiang, Enterprise Singapore’s executive director for China.

    ChinaSingaporeStartupsEnterprise SingaporeInnovationTechnologyTechnology businessesRoboticsSolar energy

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