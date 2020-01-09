You are here

Singapore's IMDA extends 5G bid deadline to Feb 17

Thu, Jan 09, 2020 - 6:00 PM

THE Singapore regulator has pushed back the deadline for 5G licence bids, citing "requests from the mobile network operators (MNOs) for more time to submit proposals".

Bidders now have until Feb 17, 2020 to make their pitches, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on Thursday, in an update to the initial deadline of Jan 21.

With this move, 5G hopefuls have another month to turn in their applications for the four licences that went up for grabs when the IMDA opened the floor to applications on Oct 17, 2019.

Under the regulator's planned licensing regime, MNOs can, either singly or in team-ups, apply for two licences to run islandwide 5G systems, as well as up to two for smaller-scale networks.

Their proposals will be graded on weighted factors such as bid size, network design, resilience, roll-out and performance, as well as the companies' financial capability.

The IMDA's reason mirrors a similar deadline extension for the 5G industry consultation that preceded the licence applications in mid-2019.

But The Business Times understands that the latest extension is not expected to affect the rest of the timeline for Singapore's 5G roll-out, which has scheduled licence awards for mid-2020.

