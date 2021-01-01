You are here

Singapore's market cap up 11.1% to S$814.1b for quarter

Fri, Jan 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM
raewee@sph.com.sg

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S stock market value rose in December, led by gains made by the trio of banks and other blue chip stocks on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis.

Total market capitalisation of the 688 counters listed on the Singapore Exchange totalled S$814.1 billion as at Dec 31...

Stay up to date with The Business Times for