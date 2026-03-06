Singapore’s new AI-upskilling push seen as shield against job displacement amid global layoffs

The National AI Impact Programme seeks to train 100,000 workers to be ‘fluent’ in applying artificial intelligence skills in their jobs

The scale of job creation will depend on how effectively workers apply new skills and how the economy transforms, notes Lyon Poh of KPMG in Singapore. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s latest initiative to train workers in artificial intelligence (AI) skills is seen as “a necessary move” to upskill workers, and a defensive strategy to prevent the displacement of jobs from turning into structural unemployment, said analysts and recruiters.

Announced by the Ministry of Digital Development and Information during its Committee of Supply debate on Monday (Mar 2), the National AI Impact Programme seeks to train 100,000 Singapore workers to be “fluent” in applying AI in their jobs.

This push comes as companies globally are reshaping their workforces around AI, raising concerns about job cuts and how quickly workers can adapt to changing work demands.