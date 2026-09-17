The Business Times
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Singapore’s wealth boom is raising the bar for aspiring private bankers

AI and more complex client needs are reshaping the skills young talent needs, industry players say

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Renald Yeo

Renald Yeo

Published Thu, Sep 17, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Employers are more willing to groom fresh graduates alongside experienced hires, partly as a younger generation of wealthy clients emerges in Asia.
    • Employers are more willing to groom fresh graduates alongside experienced hires, partly as a younger generation of wealthy clients emerges in Asia. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore’s growing wealth-management sector is raising the bar for aspiring private bankers, as employers seek skills that go well beyond traditional investment knowledge.

    Artificial intelligence, relationship management and an understanding of increasingly complex client needs are becoming more important, even as private banks continue to prize experienced relationship managers with established client books.

    At the same time, industry players have said employers are becoming more willing to develop talent from the fresh-graduate stage.

    Private wealthWealth taxBankingSingapore manpower

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