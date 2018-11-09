SingEx Venues to continue operating Singapore Expo for up to 10 years

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGEX VENUES has been appointed to continue to operate Singapore Expo Convention & Exhibition Centre (Singapore Expo) for up to 10 years starting from 2019, beating two other contenders, Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced on Thursday.
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg