You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi calls off US$23.1m condo sales in US commercial project

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 2:17 PM
UPDATED Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 4:37 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

PROPERTY developer SingHaiyi Group has terminated an agreement for the sale of 34 condominium units at US$23.1 million of a US commercial real estate project.

It said that its subsidiary Vietnam Town Property LLC had terminated the deal dated Nov 14 because the buyer failed to close the escrow for 31 of the 34 condominium units on or before Nov 13 due to a lack of resources. 

The property developer added that it is entitled to about US$1.3 million from the termination of the purchase agreement.

This will be recognised as other income in its financial statements for the period ending Dec 31, 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The two parties had agreed on Sept 12 on the sale and purchase of the 34 condominium units of Vietnam Town Phase II project in San Jose, California.  This agreement was signed after a mutual agreement was reached to withdraw an original bulk deal agreed between the two parties last December for the sale and purchase of 141 units or SingHaiyi’s entire share of Phase II units in the real estate project.

SingHaiyi had received a non-refundable deposit of US$7.5 million from the termination of last December’s agreement.   Of this amount, US$1.5 million was intended to be considered as a deposit for the 34 units.

SingHaiyi traded flat at 8.2 Singapore cents as at 2.14pm on Nov 14.  

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Government & Economy

MAS launches US$5b kitty to woo fund managers to drop anchor here

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Billion-dollar en bloc candidates still in play, but will developers bite?

BT_20181114_LSGUPTA_3616345.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 Retail sales inch up in Sept after two months of decline
3 DBS shuffles senior management team, grooms talent within
4 GIC, CPF, Temasek among Asia's top 10 asset owners
5 DBS makes senior management changes
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_061118_19.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX inks pact with Bank of China, CFETS to promote their bond indices outside China

Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore family businesses upbeat on growth but need better succession plans: PwC

Nov 14, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS seeking feedback on proposed fintech sandbox scheme with faster approvals

BP_condo_061118_23.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.7% in October; HDB rents inch up 0.3%: SRX Property

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening