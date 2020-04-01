You are here

SingPost confirms 6th virus case among staff, none are postmen

Wed, Apr 01, 2020 - 11:02 AM
SingPost on Tuesday confirmed a sixth staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that none of its cases involve postmen or staff in contact with members of public.
This comes after a new cluster at SingPost Centre had emerged on March 27 with links to three cases. Singapore had announced 49 new coronavirus cases that evening.

SingPost's newest confirmed case is a team leader who primarily works at the company's mail sorting facility, managing team members operating the letter sorting machines, a spokesman said.

The employee uses a separate staff entrance at the rear of the SingPost building to get to work and does not pass through the SingPost Centre shopping mall, he added.

The postal delivery company said it cleaned and disinfected its entire facility over the weekend as a precaution, adding that mail processing and deliveries were not affected.

"SingPost will also like to stress that there is currently no evidence of contracting the virus through mail and postal items at this time," the spokesman said.

SingPost said that several staff members who had been in contact with previously confirmed cases were serving quarantine orders.

Of the company's six confirmed cases, one person has fully recovered and been discharged from hospital.

SingPost shares were trading at 63 Singapore cents as at 10.40am on Wednesday, down 1.5 cents or 2.3 per cent.

