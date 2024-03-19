Subscribers

SingPost considers divesting S$1.1 billion SingPost Centre and floating Australian business

Michelle Zhu Tay Peck Gek

Published Tue, Mar 19, 2024
SingPost plans to reorganise into three business units for which it aims to generate a spread above the cost of capital.
SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) is looking at divesting its non-core assets, including its flagship retail-commercial mixed development SingPost Centre at Paya Lebar Central. Floating its Australian business is another option that has stemmed from its strategic review.

In a briefing on Tuesday (Mar 19) to disclose findings from its strategic review, the listed national postal service provider’s group chief executive officer Vincent Phang said that SingPost Centre – valued at S$1.1 billion as at September 2023 – is a non-core asset.

