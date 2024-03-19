SingPost considers divesting S$1.1 billion SingPost Centre and floating Australian business

SingPost plans to reorganise into three business units for which it aims to generate a spread above the cost of capital.

SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) is looking at divesting its non-core assets, including its flagship retail-commercial mixed development SingPost Centre at Paya Lebar Central. Floating its Australian business is another option that has stemmed from its strategic review.

In a briefing on Tuesday (Mar 19) to disclose findings from its strategic review, the listed national postal service provider’s group chief executive officer Vincent Phang said that SingPost Centre – valued at S$1.1 billion as at September 2023 – is a non-core asset.

...