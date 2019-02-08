You are here
SingPost fined S$100,000 for failing delivery standards
Firm accepts penalty and spells out measures to raise service quality, which includes hiring additional postmen
Singapore
THE Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has fined Singapore Post (SingPost) S$100,000 for not meeting quality of service (QoS) standards on delivery of local basic letters and registered mail in 2017, prompting SingPost to embark on a broad review of its postal
