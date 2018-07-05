You are here

SingPost inks logistics and warehousing master contract with Specialized Bicycle

Thu, Jul 05, 2018 - 10:45 AM
SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) has snagged a three-year logistics and warehousing contract with premium global bicycle brand, Specialized Bicycle Components.

With this, Specialized will shift its regional warehousing operations from Hong Kong to Tampines Logistics Park, making SingPost its South-east Asian logistics and warehouse partner. SingPost will handle warehousing and sea freight for bicycles and equipment, as well as last mile deliveries and returns from Singapore and Malaysia.

SingPost's head of group sales, Sara Gerdner Kalle, said: “Our warehousing and delivery solutions will ensure that cyclists in the region have faster and easier access to Specialized bicycles and products, so they can pursue their passions with peace of mind.”

Specialized said SingPost’s inventory management system and good warehousing practices at its Regional eCommerce Logistics Hub allow accurate and efficient management of thousands of its products.

Said Hideki Mochizuki, managing director of Specialized Asia Pacific: “We want to make our products available to riders at the right time, at the right place, and we apply the same concepts to logistics management."

