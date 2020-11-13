SingPost prices S$250m fixed-rate notes due 2030 at 2.53%

SingPost Group Treasury will issue S$250 million in 10-year fixed-rate notes guaranteed by postal service provider SingPost.

SINGPOST Group Treasury will issue S$250 million in 10-year fixed-rate notes guaranteed by postal service provider Singapore Post (SingPost).

The senior unsecured notes will carry a coupon of 2.53 per cent per annum, SingPost said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

They are expected to be issued on Nov 19, 2020 and will mature on Nov 19 2030, unless previously redeemed, purchased and/or cancelled.

The notes may be redeemed at the option of the issuer in whole, or in part on any date prior to the maturity date.

Net proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing of the existing borrowings of SingPost and its subsidiaries.

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions. Your feedback is important to us Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The notes will be issued under SingPost Group Treasury's S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme.

HSBC, Singapore branch, OCBC and UOB have been appointed joint lead managers and bookrunners for the offering.

SingPost shares closed at 68.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 0.5 cent or 0.7 per cent.