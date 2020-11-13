You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SingPost prices S$250m fixed-rate notes due 2030 at 2.53%

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 8:22 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

file73nqgd0k4bt1rx9l7im.jpg
SingPost Group Treasury will issue S$250 million in 10-year fixed-rate notes guaranteed by postal service provider SingPost.
ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

SINGPOST Group Treasury will issue S$250 million in 10-year fixed-rate notes guaranteed by postal service provider Singapore Post (SingPost).

The senior unsecured notes will carry a coupon of 2.53 per cent per annum, SingPost said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

They are expected to be issued on Nov 19, 2020 and will mature on Nov 19 2030, unless previously redeemed, purchased and/or cancelled.

The notes may be redeemed at the option of the issuer in whole, or in part on any date prior to the maturity date.

Net proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing of the existing borrowings of SingPost and its subsidiaries.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The notes will be issued under SingPost Group Treasury's S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme.

HSBC, Singapore branch, OCBC and UOB have been appointed joint lead managers and bookrunners for the offering.

SingPost shares closed at 68.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 0.5 cent or 0.7 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 13, 2020 08:25 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Wall Street losses

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after rising for eight straight days, tracking losses on Wall Street...

Nov 13, 2020 08:23 AM
Government & Economy

'No evidence' of lost or changed votes: US election officials

[WASHINGTON] Senior US federal and state election officials said on Thursday that there was "no evidence" that votes...

Nov 13, 2020 08:22 AM
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines prices S$850m five-year convertible bonds at 1.625%

THE new S$850 million five-year convertible bonds by Singapore Airlines (SIA) will carry a coupon of 1.625 per cent...

Nov 13, 2020 07:20 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong lawmaker resignations a 'challenge' to authority: China

[HONG KONG] China warned on Thursday that the mass resignations of pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong were a "...

Nov 13, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi prince vows 'iron fist' against extremists after attacks

[RIYADH] Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged on Thursday to strike extremists with an "iron fist", a day...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Airlines proposes convertible bond issue with indicative size of S$850m

Sats reports Q2 loss of S$33.2m, with staff cost down 61.3%

Hot stock: Jiutian Chemical loses 23.5% on heavy volumes as rally fizzles

Temasek eyes health, education tech investments after pandemic

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for