SingPost says will add to e-commerce capabilities; H1 net profit falls 42.1%

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) plans to grow its e-commerce business amid a surge in demand that lifted its revenue for the six months ended September. But moving parcels is a competitive business, and not a particularly lucrative one.
"While earnings for the domestic e-...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes