You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SingPost to cut, freeze upper-level management pay as part of Covid-19 measures

Wed, Mar 04, 2020 - 1:01 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

nz_singpost_040320.jpg
Postal services provider SingPost will be rolling out pay reduction and freezes for upper-level management staff starting Apr 1 as part of temporary Covid-19 measures.
PHOTO: ST FILE

POSTAL services provider SingPost will be rolling out pay reduction and freezes for upper-level management staff starting Apr 1 as part of temporary Covid-19 measures.

A hiring freeze will also be implemented across the whole organisation with immediate effect, except for essential roles subject to approval, a SingPost spokesman told The Business Times on Wednesday.

Staff who are at senior vice-president level and above will see a pay reduction of 5 per cent, while staff who are at assistant vice-president level and above will have their pay and promotion increment frozen. 

The temporary measures will be reviewed on a quarterly basis by the group's management committee, the spokesman said, adding that growth plans for SingPost's future will not be affected.

As at 12.28pm on Wednesday, SingPost shares were trading at S$0.79, up S$0.01 or 1.3 per cent.

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 4, 2020 01:00 PM
Government & Economy

New normal in virus-hit China: High-tech tracking and elbow greetings

[WENZHOU, China] Constant temperature checks, a "no mask, no service" ethos, and high-tech people-tracking: welcome...

Mar 4, 2020 12:50 PM
Government & Economy

Tech firms offer business solutions for handling Covid-19 at special rates

FIRMS looking to implement measures such as temperature measurement and remote working amid the Covid-19 outbreak...

Mar 4, 2020 12:41 PM
Garage

Ex-CISO of cryptocurrency exchange Gemini joins cybersecurity firm Horangi

THE former chief information security officer (CISO) of Gemini, Jim Rouse, has joined cybersecurity startup Horangi'...

Mar 4, 2020 12:26 PM
Banking & Finance

Australian dollar up on growth surprise, dive in US yields

[SYDNEY] The Australian dollar edged higher on Wednesday as surprisingly upbeat data provided a welcome dose of...

Mar 4, 2020 12:12 PM
Companies & Markets

5 bus captains file lawsuits against SBS Transit over overtime pay dispute

MAINBOARD-LISTED SBS Transit has confirmed that it had been served a writ of summons on Monday by Carson Law...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.