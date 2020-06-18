SingPost to reopen all post offices from Friday, except at airport

Singapore Post will reopen all its post offices from Friday - except the one at Changi Airport's Terminal 2 - as the nation enters Phase Two of its "circuit-breaker" easing, it said on Thursday.

The post office at the airport will be relocated and reopened at a later date as the terminal has been closed for refurbishment works since May 1.

The post offices will resume their regular opening hours. SingPost's Philatelic Store@GPO will also resume operations from Friday.

Safe-distancing measures will continue to be enforced at the post offices, including temperature taking, capacity control, and the use of SafeEntry to record visitor details, SingPost said.

The postal service operator is advising customers to check crowd levels at post offices on SpaceOut.gov.sg before visiting, as the waiting time to enter "may be long during certain times of the day".

It also encourages customers to use self-service options, such as vending machines at select post offices, SAM kiosks, and the SingPost website and app. However, it said AXA@Post services will remain unavailable in Phase Two until further notice.

SingPost shares were trading flat at S$0.78 as at 11.30am on Thursday after the announcement.