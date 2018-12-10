You are here

SingPost to use AI to improve parcel traceability, reliability for customers across South-east Asia

Mon, Dec 10, 2018 - 10:57 AM
SINGAPORE Post (SingPost) is using artificial intelligence (AI) to better plot courier delivery routes and alert customers half-an-hour before their parcel arrives, with the software integration expected to be completed next year.

SingPost is integrating machine learning and AI route planning software from LogiNext into its regional logistics platform, LaMP. This will allow the platform to optimise courier delivery routes based on factors such as parcel destinations, customer preferences, and real-time ground data including traffic and weather conditions, in all South-east Asia markets covered by LaMP.

The software will also be able to predict courier movements and send customers an alert half-an-hour before their parcel arrives. This is an improvement particularly in dense cities such as Bangkok and Jakarta "where customers are generally provided vague parcel arrival times due to a myriad of reasons such as traffic jams and extreme weather conditions", said SingPost.

LogiNext is a cloud-based logistics optimisation company based in San Francisco with offices in Singapore, Jakarta, Dubai, Mumbai and Delhi.

