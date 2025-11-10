SingPost’s new chief urges shareholders against reading too much into how Singtel is involved in SingPost

Postal service provider declares interim dividend of S$0.0008 per share

Asked if its cash cow, the SingPost Centre, will still be divested given it was initially flagged as a non-core asset but has been its top earner, group CEO Mark Chong said this is part of the strategic review the group is still undertaking. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Post ’s (SingPost) new chief Mark Chong – previously group chief corporate officer at Singtel – suggested that the market not “read too much into how Singtel is involved in SingPost” simply because he was from the postal agency’s largest shareholder.

At SingPost’s media briefing on Monday (Nov 10) for its first half-year financial results, Chong – who joined the mainboard-listed company as chief executive officer on Nov 1 – revealed that he went through a selection process conducted by SingPost’s board that had looked at international and local candidates.

“So I participated in the process and was offered the job. This is pretty much it. I would suggest maybe not to read too much into how Singtel is involved in SingPost. They are the largest shareholder, no doubt. But the details, frankly, I have nothing to offer,” the 62-year-old added.