You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SingPost's Q3 profit up 15.6% to S$50.2m on one-time gain

Fri, Feb 01, 2019 - 9:43 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

BP_SingPost_010219_81.jpg
An exceptional S$28.2 million gain from the dilution of interest in a Chinese associate gave a fillip to Singapore Post's (SingPost) results for its third quarter.
PHOTO: ST FILE

AN exceptional S$28.2 million gain from the dilution of interest in a Chinese associate gave a fillip to Singapore Post's (SingPost) results for its third quarter. 

For the three months ended Dec 31, net profit rose 15.6 per cent to S$50.2 million from S$43.4 million for the year-ago quarter. This comes as 4PX ceased to be an associated company, after the group's shareholding was diluted by the issuance of additional 4PX shares to an existing shareholder of the China-based logistics company, SingPost said. 

Profit on operating activities declined 8.5 per cent to S$42.2 million as higher contributions from post and parcel, logistics and property businesses were largely offset by continued losses in the US, said SingPost.

Earnings per share stood at 2.06 Singapore cents for the quarter, up from 1.75 Singapore cents in the year-ago period. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

An interim dividend of 0.5 Singapore cent per share has been declared by the board, which will be paid out on Feb 28. 

On the back of higher peak season volumes, revenue grew 7.6 per cent to S$441.4 million from a year ago. Revenue also increased across SingPost's four business segments, namely property, e-commerce, logistics, as well as post and parcel.

Notably, post and parcel revenue rose 9 per cent to S$213.2 million, thanks to increased domestic and international e-commerce deliveries over the e-commerce peak season.

Driven by festive shopping in the US, SingPost's e-commerce segment also saw higher volumes, with revenue for the business segment rising 8.7 per cent to S$82.5 million. 

Looking ahead, SingPost expects its post and parcel business to continue benefiting from the growth in global e-commerce activities, and its property business to remain stable, though domestic letter mail volumes are expected to trend moderately downwards. 

Nonetheless, the group continues to faces challenges in the e-commerce operating environment in the US, due to greater competition and rising customer bankruptcies, SingPost noted. 

"The US businesses are underperforming, and are expected to remain loss-making in the current financial year. In view of this, there is a risk of impairment to the carrying value of the US businesses.

"Impairments, if any, will be assessed based on the full financial year results and future plans for the businesses," SingPost said. 

Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Retail China Trust Q4 DPU up 2.1%; to swap malls in Inner Mongolia

AGV Group's full-year loss almost triples to S$12.1m

Stocks to watch: Sevak, GuocoLand, Astaka, AA Reit, CRCT

AA Reit's Q3 DPU down 4.6% to 2.50 S cents

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

Trashed mail a sign of deeper issues at SingPost?

Editor's Choice

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

BP_Central Provident Fund_010219_7.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Opinion

Raising CPF rates for older workers a tough balancing act

Most Read

1 Fintech companies raise record US$39.6b in 2018: research
2 Shareholders block Capital World from issuing settlement shares
3 CPF contribution rate for Singapore workers above 55 should be raised: PAP Seniors Group
4 Singapore competition panel fines 4 hotels S$1.5m for exchanging commercially sensitive information
5 How to fund rising fiscal spending?
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_dollar_010219_5.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Emerging markets now back on strategists' radar

BP_Indranee_010219_78.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Budget 2019 will continue government's strategy for navigating global uncertainty: Indranee

Feb 1, 2019
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Sevak, GuocoLand, Astaka, AA Reit, CRCT

BP_Manufacturing_010219_6.jpg
Feb 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Manufacturing, services firms gloomier about next six months

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening