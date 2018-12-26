You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 1:24 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Singtel has appointed two new board members - former CEO of Westpac Banking Corporation Gail Kelly (right), and Google’s vice-president of product management Bradley Horowitz (left)- bringing its board of directors to 11 members.
PHOTO: SINGTEL

SINGTEL has appointed two new board members - former CEO of Westpac Banking Corporation Gail Kelly, and Google’s vice-president of product management Bradley Horowitz - bringing its board of directors to 11 members.

Both will join Singtel’s board effective Dec 26, said the firm in Wednesday’s statement.

Mrs Kelly was previously the group CEO of Westpac Banking Corporation from 2008 to 2015. She is also a senior global adviser to UBS and a member of the Group of Thirty, Bretton Woods Committee.

She has been a member of Singtel’s Optus advisory committee since December 2017 and will join the executive resource and compensation committee.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Horowitz has led the development of consumer products at Google over the past decade, including Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Blogger, Google Voice, Google News and Google Photos. Before joining Google, he was vice-president of advanced development at Yahoo.

He will become a member of Singtel’s finance and investment committee and the technology advisory panel.

Singtel chairman Simon Israel said: “Gail and Bradley bring a wealth of international experience and expertise across a range of areas including technology, innovation, finance and global operations, which will be invaluable as we continue on our transformation journey in a fast-changing business and technology landscape.”

Companies & Markets

Buyout offer for Cityneon extended to Jan 9

Golden Energy and Resources secures A$150m loan facilities to aid Stanmore Coal bid

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Pacific Star Development to take full control of Puteri Cove project for S$26m

Aspen to seek mandate for share buybacks

Mnuchin's bid to calm US markets could make things worse

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
3 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

1.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches last 4 industrial sites under confirmed, reserved lists for 2nd-half year

Dec 26, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, Pacific Star, Aspen

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening