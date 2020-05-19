You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel associate Bharti Airtel sees shares rise 10%; data demand, tariff hikes help

Tue, May 19, 2020 - 1:57 PM

AB_singtel_190520.jpg
Shares of Bharti Airtel surged 10 per cent to a record high on Tuesday, as customers upgraded their data and calling plans and the Indian telecom operator raised mobile tariffs, helping boost average revenue per user.
ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

[BENGALURU] Shares of Bharti Airtel surged 10 per cent to a record high on Tuesday, as customers upgraded their data and calling plans and the Indian telecom operator raised mobile tariffs, helping boost average revenue per user.

The company's average revenue per user, a key metric for the telecom sector, rose 25 per cent to 154 rupees (S$2.88) at its India mobile services business during the quarter ended March 31.

"Bharti Airtel's strong data subscriber additions despite sharp tariff hikes reflects consumer acceptance of higher tariffs," Jefferies said in a note. "Moreover, its ability to add data subscribers should also support market share gains."

The Singtel Indian associate said it added 12.5 million 4G subscribers in the March quarter.

Indian telcos raised calling and data plan prices in the last few months after the country's Supreme Court upheld a demand by the telecoms department that wireless carriers pay 920 billion rupees in overdue levies and interest.

SEE ALSO

Singtel to recognise its share of Airtel's provision at S$357m

New-Delhi based Airtel said on Monday it set aside 56.42 billion rupees for one-time spectrum charges, resulting in a quarterly net loss of 52.37 billion rupees for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of 1.07 billion rupees a year earlier.

Total revenue, however, rose 15 per cent to 237.23 billion rupees. Indians found themselves confined to their homes during the last week of March due to a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We continue to witness strong data traffic growth of about 74.1 per cent year on year," chief executive officer Gopal Vittal said in a statement late on Monday.

Rival Reliance Jio Infocomm, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, reported a nearly three-fold rise in March quarter profit.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 19, 2020 02:25 PM
Government & Economy

China considers further relief as deadline nears on 1.5t yuan in bad debt

[BEIJING] In the battle to keep millions of China's smaller businesses afloat, banks are counting on being allowed...

May 19, 2020 02:16 PM
Garage

Uber to close Asia-Pacific HQ in Singapore as virus impact worsens

UBER will be moving its Asia-Pacific headquarters out of Singapore in the next 12 months as the Covid-19 outbreak...

May 19, 2020 02:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Coffee company JDE Peet's seeks to raise 700m euros in IPO

[AMSTERDAM] JDE Peet's Coffee, the owner of Jacobs, Douwe Egberts, Peet's Coffee and other brands, said on Tuesday...

May 19, 2020 02:12 PM
Government & Economy

Abu Dhabi sells more US dollar bonds by reopening April issuance

[DUBAI] Abu Dhabi is offering more US dollar-denominated bonds to the market, as governments in the Gulf region seek...

May 19, 2020 02:03 PM
Technology

Sony to turn financial arm into wholly owned unit for 400b yen: Nikkei

[TOKYO] Sony will turn its financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings, into a wholly owned unit through a tender offer...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.