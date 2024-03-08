Singtel Australian unit’s appeal in tax case dismissed by court again

This is the second time the appeal on the case has been dismissed, which is related to Singtel’s intra-group cross-border financing to acquire Optus in 2001.
THE appeal of Singtel’s Australian subsidiary Singapore Telecom Australia Investments (STAI) against the commissioner of taxation was dismissed by the Full Federal Court of Australia on Friday (Mar 8).

After the acquisition, domestically incorporated STAI issued shares and loan notes under a loan-note issuance agreement to British Virgin Islands-registered subsidiary Singtel Australia Investments (SAI). STAI then became a unit under SAI in 2002, issuing loans and later paying interest to SAI, which is a tax resident in Singapore.

Both entities are entirely owned by Singtel.

The loan agreements put in place during the purchase process set interest rates due on loans between the two entities.

The Australian Tax Office (ATO) took issue with the agreements in 2016, when STAI received amended assessments from ATO, comprising primary tax of A$268 million (S$236.8 million), interest of A$58 million and penalties of A$67 million.

This assessment meant STAI would owe just under A$895 million in additional taxable income. In December 2016, STAI lodged objections to the amended assessments, which the commissioner disallowed in 2019.

Singtel said STAI’s holding company, SAI, would be entitled to a corresponding refund of withholding tax estimated at A$89 million in relation to the amended assessments.

The telco giant also noted that STAI paid a minimum amount of 50 per cent of the assessed primary tax in November 2016, in accordance with ATO administrative practice.

“STAI will review the details of the judgement, explore available options and determine next steps.

“STAI will also review and consider its position on applying for relief as to the penalties,” said Singtel, adding that the net tax exposure and related interest and penalties have been fully provided in its financial statements.

Shares of Singtel were trading up 0.8 per cent or S$0.02 at S$2.39 as at 1.47 pm on Friday.

