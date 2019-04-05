Singtel, Bharti Airtel 'looking to acquire majority stake in India's Dish TV'

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SINGTEL and its associate Bharti Airtel are set to make a joint offer for a 60 per cent stake in India's Dish TV for 61.5 billion rupees (S$1.21 billion), according to a report by media outlet CNBC that cited multiple sources.
The deal price will be 55 rupees per share to
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg