You are here
Singtel board grilled on debt, cybersecurity in three-hour AGM
Chief executive says amount of debt is 'very healthy' relative to size of the company
Singapore
SINGTEL investors girded up to cross-examine directors at the annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, in a three-hour session tackling everything from the telco's performance to cyber security and digital technology.
A number of
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg