Singtel, DBS lead Singapore stocks rally
Straits Times Index advances 50 points, or 1.6 per cent, to finish at 3,249.89 after Hari Raya Haji holiday
BLUE chips Singtel and DBS paved the way for Singapore stocks to power ahead on Thursday, with the Straits Times Index advancing 50 points, or 1.6 per cent, to finish at 3,249.89.
Gainers outnumbered losers 210 to 181. About 1.47 billion shares worth S$1.5 billion changed hands, compared
