Singtel, Ericsson and Singapore Polytechnic open Singapore’s first live 5G facility

SINGTEL, Ericsson and Singapore Polytechnic (SP) have launched on Thursday Singapore’s first live 5G facility at the polytechnic's Dover Road campus.

Named 5G Garage, it is connected to Singtel’s pilot 5G network at Ayer Rajah and runs on a 3.5 GHz trial spectrum granted by the Info-communications Media Development Authority.

The facility will serve as a training centre, test bed and ideation lab to develop the Republic's 5G ecosystem and drive the adoption of 5G by enterprises during their digital transformation.

According to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report, 5G is slated to be the fastest generation of cellular technology to be rolled out on a global scale. With ultra-fast connectivity speeds and low latency rates, 5G is set to transform industries such as transportation, logistics, healthcare and manufacturing, and enable a future of smart cities, autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence.

The three parties signed a memorandum of understanding that encompasses building and operating the 5G facility; co-developing 5G solutions for industries such as transportation, logistics, healthcare and manufacturing; developing 5G wireless technology curriculum for the polytechnic; and developing the 5G capabilities of Singapore's workforce.