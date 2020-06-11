You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel in consortium to build high-performance Asia-Pacific submarine cable

Thu, Jun 11, 2020 - 3:23 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) is part of a consortium of companies that is building a high-performance submarine cable connecting the Republic, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and China (Hong Kong and Guangdong province), the telco said on Thursday.

The 9,400-kilometre cable will feature multiple pairs of optical fibres and is designed to carry more than 140 Terabits per second of traffic, enabling high-capacity transmission of data across East and South-east Asia.

It will be constructed by NEC Corporation and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Apart from Singtel, other members of the Asia Direct Cable Consortium - which is building the cable - include China Telecom, SoftBank, Tata Communications, and Viettel.

Singtel's vice-president of carrier services, OTT, satellites and group enterprise Ooi Seng Keat said the cable will help the telco meet rapidly growing demand for high-speed connectivity to support advanced technologies such as 5G, Internet of Things-related services, and high-definition video.

SEE ALSO

IMDA, M1, MPA to conduct coastal 5G network trials with Airbus

"The new cable will enhance our infrastructure and also our ability to harness new technologies for future growth. Together with the Southeast Asia–Japan Cable 2 system to be completed next year, the Asia Direct Cable will boost diversity and resilience of our global network," he added. 

Singtel shares were trading at S$2.61 as at 3.10pm on Thursday, down S$0.04 or 1.5 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 11, 2020 03:18 PM
Transport

Mitsubishi Elec to acquire plant from Sharp to boost EV power chip output

[TOKYO] Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp said on Thursday it would invest about 20 billion yen (S$260.1 million) to...

Jun 11, 2020 03:15 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares see biggest daily drop in six weeks as yen firms on Fed view

[SYDNEY] Japanese shares suffered their biggest one-day fall in six weeks on Thursday as the safe-haven yen...

Jun 11, 2020 03:10 PM
Technology

NetEase rally bodes well for speculators in Chinese mega deals

[HONG KONG] One of Hong Kong's most popular investment strategies - borrow big and plough the money into a red-hot...

Jun 11, 2020 03:07 PM
Government & Economy

Debt build-up in emerging markets sets back hopes of recovery in H2: MAS chief

THE debt accumulation in emerging markets is likely to be the "number-one aftermath" of the Covid-19 outbreak to be...

Jun 11, 2020 02:37 PM
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong defends dollar peg for fifth day amid persistent inflows

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's de facto central bank intervened for the fifth consecutive day as the local currency traded...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.