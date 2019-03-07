You are here

Singtel launches its first video-bundled mobile plans with HBO Go

Thu, Mar 07, 2019
Singtel is launching three new postpaid mobile plans bundled with HBO Go, the company said on Thursday.
SINGTEL is launching three new postpaid mobile plans bundled with HBO Go, the company said on Thursday.

It is the first time it has bundled mobile plans with video content. HBO Go is the American cable network's vide-on-demand service.

It said these new XO (which stands for crossover) plans were created to combine the benefits of large data allowances and attractive handset discounts.

The cheapest S$48-per-month plan comes with one month's subscription of HBO Go, while the higher-priced plans offer 24 months.

Gan Siok Hoon, Singtel vice president for mobile marketing & sales, consumer Singapore, said: “Singtel customers typically use their mobile data to watch about nine hours of video content each month. Smartphones are fast becoming the go-to device to stream entertainment content and our new XO plans enable our customers to enjoy non-stop entertainment anytime and anywhere.

"With HBO Go on us, customers can even watch the long-awaited final season of Game of Thrones when it airs at 9am on Monday, April 15, on their commute to work!"

The XO plans can be shared with up to three family members under Singtel's MobileShare supplementary plan.

From now until March 31, 2019, customers who sign up for the plans will enjoy additional monthly complimentary mobile data with free 5GB for XO 48 Plan, free 10GB for XO 78 Plan or free 20GB for XO 108 Plan.

