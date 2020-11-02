You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel names new CEO for cybersecurity arm Trustwave

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 11:38 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) on Monday announced Eric Harmon has been appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of Trustwave.

This comes as Art Wong is stepping down as CEO of Singtel's global cybersecurity arm, after helming Trustwave for about three years.

Mr Harmon will report to Stuart Harvey, chairman of Trustwave's board and executive committee.

He most recently served as an adviser to SecureTrust, a division of Trustwave.

Before that, he was executive vice-president of operations at New York-listed end-to-end IT services company DXC Technology, where he was responsible for its US$25 billion offering portfolio. This included the offer strategy, development, sales, delivery and overall financial performance.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

In addition, he oversaw DXC's chief technology office, global solutioning and performance management functions.

He held a similar role at HP Enterprise Services, which he joined in 2013. Prior to that, Mr Harmon was a senior partner at management consulting firm McKinsey, holding leadership positions in the technology and enterprise sales practices.

In a press statement on Monday, Mr Harvey said Mr Harmon was a natural fit for the CEO role at Trustwave, given his extensive experience in the enterprise solutions space as well as in SecureTrust's transformation and turnaround over the past year.

Trustwave employs some 2,000 cybersecurity professionals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas. It has formed strategic alliances with other cybersecurity providers such as FireEye, Akamai Technologies, Palo Alto Networks and Check Point Software Technologies.

Separately, Singtel's wholly-owned subsidiary Optus Mobile on Monday said it is looking to acquire the mobile service business of Amaysim Australia for about A$250 million (S$239.7 million) in cash.

The Singapore telco's shares slipped S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent to trade at S$2.02 as at 11.24am on Monday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 2, 2020 08:12 PM
Consumer

Starbucks to bring its lattes and frappes to Laos next year

[SEATTLE] Starbucks' green-siren logo, lattes and Frappuccinos will soon be making their debut in Laos, as the world...

Nov 2, 2020 08:07 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone factories boomed in October as Germany roared

[LONDON] Manufacturing growth in the euro zone boomed in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity...

Nov 2, 2020 07:05 PM
Government & Economy

Heavier fines for data breaches, more support for legitimate uses under amended PDPA

[SINGAPORE] Companies will be penalised more heavily for data breaches while also getting more freedom to use...

Nov 2, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 2, 2020 06:06 PM
Stocks

STI closes 0.8% higher at 2,443.13, ahead of US elections and Ant's mega listing

WITH investors holding their breath ahead of the US presidential election and the mega listing of Ant Financial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

DBS names Rachel Chew as head of group cash product management

Hot stock: Wilmar shares up 5.9% on net profit, special dividend announcement

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for