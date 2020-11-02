Singtel names new CEO for cybersecurity arm Trustwave

SINGAPORE Telecommunications (Singtel) on Monday announced Eric Harmon has been appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of Trustwave.

This comes as Art Wong is stepping down as CEO of Singtel's global cybersecurity arm, after helming Trustwave for about three years.

Mr Harmon will report to Stuart Harvey, chairman of Trustwave's board and executive committee.

He most recently served as an adviser to SecureTrust, a division of Trustwave.

Before that, he was executive vice-president of operations at New York-listed end-to-end IT services company DXC Technology, where he was responsible for its US$25 billion offering portfolio. This included the offer strategy, development, sales, delivery and overall financial performance.

In addition, he oversaw DXC's chief technology office, global solutioning and performance management functions.

He held a similar role at HP Enterprise Services, which he joined in 2013. Prior to that, Mr Harmon was a senior partner at management consulting firm McKinsey, holding leadership positions in the technology and enterprise sales practices.

In a press statement on Monday, Mr Harvey said Mr Harmon was a natural fit for the CEO role at Trustwave, given his extensive experience in the enterprise solutions space as well as in SecureTrust's transformation and turnaround over the past year.

Trustwave employs some 2,000 cybersecurity professionals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas. It has formed strategic alliances with other cybersecurity providers such as FireEye, Akamai Technologies, Palo Alto Networks and Check Point Software Technologies.

Separately, Singtel's wholly-owned subsidiary Optus Mobile on Monday said it is looking to acquire the mobile service business of Amaysim Australia for about A$250 million (S$239.7 million) in cash.

The Singapore telco's shares slipped S$0.01 or 0.5 per cent to trade at S$2.02 as at 11.24am on Monday.