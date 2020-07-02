You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel Optus to launch new satellite in 2023 for Australia, New Zealand

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 1:33 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

SINGAPORE Telecommunications' (Singtel) wholly-owned Australian subsidiary Optus on Thursday confirmed a contract with Airbus Defence and Space for a new OneSat software-defined satellite.

The Optus 11 will be deployed for Australia and New Zealand in 2023 at the current Optus D1 orbital location, sitting 36,000 kilometres above Earth. 

Pay-television broadcaster Sky New Zealand will be the cornerstone customer for the new satellite, under a revised agreement with Optus.

Optus said it will be the first satellite operator in the Asia-Pacific to launch a software-defined satellite that can provide both flexible concurrent broadcast and broadband services via a very high throughput satellite (VHTS) design.

Optus 11 is fully configurable in space, which means its location, coverage, bandwidth and capacity can be changed in orbit as customer demands evolve. In contrast, traditional satellites are limited by on-ground configurations that cannot be altered after launch.

SEE ALSO

Telcos need to step up to keep up

Kelly Rosmarin, chief executive officer of Optus, said this will enable the company to provide unique, flexible services and customer experiences tailored to customers' needs.

Ben White, the Australian firm's managing director of wholesale, satellite and strategy, noted that telecommunications markets "don't stand still", and the ability to reconfigure payloads in orbit will be a "game changer".

Optus 11 will give broadband customers the option to tailor their dynamic video delivery via IP streaming and allow them to benefit from better performance and individual throughputs, Mr White added.

The new satellite will also be able to host a satellite-based augmentation system payload, which can improve the accuracy and precision of existing GPS and positioning systems across Australia and New Zealand. It will be able to pinpoint a location to within a decimetre, without the need for mobile or Internet coverage.

Optus 11 will join five other Optus satellites in orbit. The company said it will be the first operator in the world to use the Ku band (11-14GHz) spectrum for the software-defined VHTS in both broadcast and broadband services.

Shares of Singtel rose S$0.01 or 0.4 per cent to S$2.48 as at 1.01pm on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

Temasek to delay annual reporting to September amid Covid-19 pandemic

THE annual reporting for Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings will be delayed from July to September this...

Jul 2, 2020 01:13 PM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve's Bullard warns of a financial crisis amid pandemic: FT

[BENGALURU] St Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard told the Financial Times that a wave of "substantial...

Jul 2, 2020 12:54 PM
Government & Economy

Judge lifts ban on 'tell-all' book by Trump's niece

[WASHINGTON] An appeals court judge in New York has lifted a temporary ban on the publication of a potentially...
Jul 2, 2020 12:33 PM
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Koufu's Deli Asia deal will 'bring in the dough', CGS-CIMB says

THE...

Jul 2, 2020 12:30 PM
Garage

Luckin probe ends ahead of meeting seeking chairman's ouster

[NEW YORK] Luckin Coffee said an internal investigation into fabricated transactions dating back to April 2019 is...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.