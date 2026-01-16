Singtel-owned NCS names Sam Liew as CEO as Ng Kuo Pin steps down

The incoming chief was formerly a managing director at GIC

Under the stewardship of Ng Kuo Pin (above), NCS emerged as a key growth engine of the Singtel Group, said Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singtel’s subsidiary NCS on Friday (Jan 16) announced that Ng Kuo Pin will step down as chief executive officer on Apr 1, after seven years in the role.

Replacing him will be deputy CEO and head of NCS’ government strategic business group Sam Liew, who joined the company more than four years ago.

Ng was named CEO of NCS in 2019 and was appointed in 2021 to Singtel’s management committee. Before NCS, the 56-year-old had a 25-year career at Accenture.

Under his tenure at NCS, the technology company increased investments in cloud, data and digital platforms, expanded its international footprint and diversified the business beyond its core government business.

Singtel group CEO Yuen Kuan Moon said that under Ng’s stewardship, NCS emerged as a key growth engine of the Singtel Group.

“From our strategic reset in 2021 through our Singtel28 growth plan, Kuo Pin has scaled the business from S$1.8 billion to S$3 billion in revenue, supported by strong earnings performance and operational excellence,” he added.

Incoming CEO Liew was previously the managing director at GIC’s technology group. He was part of the corporate management, business continuity and group risk committees, as well as a member of the technology investment business group.

Before GIC, he was managing director of Accenture’s Asean technology business, where he led the Asia-Pacific communications centre of excellence. He was also a member of Accenture’s Global Technology Leadership Council and Asean Geographical Leadership Council.

Liew currently serves as board director at the Gardens by the Bay and board governor at the Institute of Technical Education.

In addition, he sits on the board of Singapore Management University’s School of Computing and Information Systems, and is deputy chairman of Singapore Polytechnic’s School of Computing, and a council member on Singapore’s IT Standards Committee.