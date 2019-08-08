Singtel Q1 profit hits 16-year low on Airtel losses, higher costs

Singtel posted a 35 per cent slump in net profit to S$541.1 million for its first quarter, down from S$831.5 million for the year-ago period, amid industry and economic headwinds.

The telco on Thursday morning posted a 35 per cent dive in net profit for its first quarter ended June 30 to S$541.1 million, down from S$831.5 million in the year-ago period.

This marks the group’s lowest quarterly profit since 2003, when net profit before goodwill stood at S$461 million for its fourth quarter ended March 31 that year.

On Thursday, Singtel said the slump in its June-quarter earnings was largely due to losses at its Indian associate Bharti Airtel, as well as higher depreciation and amortisation costs in network and spectrum across the group.

Excluding Airtel, net profit would have fallen 3.4 per cent, Singtel said on Thursday morning before the market opened.

Earnings per share for the quarter was 3.32 Singapore cents, down from 5.09 cents a year ago.

Operating revenue inched up 2 per cent, in constant currency terms, to S$4.11 billion on growth in the consumer business in Australia and the group’s digital businesses which continued to scale.

Singtel’s regional associates continued to drive customer growth and data usage.

However, the Airtel joint venture in India saw higher network costs, depreciation and finance charges from its 4G network expansion.

The group noted in its financial statements that Airtel has disputes with government authorities in the jurisdictions where its operations are based, as well as with third parties regarding certain transactions entered into in the ordinary course of business.

In Singapore, competition remained intense with the entry of new mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) and the launch of all-digital brands by mobile operators, Singtel said.

Its Singapore consumer revenue declined 5.1 per cent, and would have fallen 2.4 per cent excluding the 2018 Fifa World Cup TV revenue. This drop was mainly due to lower voice revenue, partly offset by higher equipment sales.

Chua Sock Koong, Singtel group chief executive officer, said: "The Airtel impact aside, business is stable as we continued to execute to strategy in the first quarter."

During the quarter, the group added post-paid mobile customers in Singapore and Australia, and grew its digital businesses Amobee and Trustwave. “This was achieved against a backdrop of heightened competition, sustained industry headwinds and subdued economic growth,” Ms Chua said.

“We are focused on the digitalisation of our core communications business where innovations in digital products and services are proving to be key differentiators, leveraging our network superiority. We are also driving productivity gains and cost savings through digitalisation,” she added.

No dividend was recommended for the first quarter, the same as the corresponding period last year.

Singtel’s first-quarter results come a week after credit agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) had cut the telco’s outlook to “negative”. S&P Global Ratings said Singtel would likely have weaker financial metrics in the coming year, even as the agency affirmed its “A+” long-term and “A-1” short-term issuer ratings on Singtel.

Likewise, Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings lowered their outlook for the company to “negative” in March.

Shares of Singtel were trading down four cents or 1.2 per cent at S$3.25 as at 9.44am on Thursday, after the results were released.

